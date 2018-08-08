Downtown Minneapolis commuters who carpool using Interstate 394 or Interstate 94 from the northern suburbs can park in three large city-run parking ramps near Target Center for just $20 a month.

Yet the deeply discounted rate hasn’t been enough to entice commuters to give up their solo drives to work.

In 2016, just 804 registered carpools used the ABC ramps that were built 30 years ago to reduce congestion on the freeways and downtown streets. That’s down from 1,253 in 2005 when carpooling hit its peak. At the same time, the number of parking contracts issued to single-occupant vehicles using the ramps has soared, hitting a high watermark of 3,070 in 2016.

With downtown traffic already bad and expected to grow worse in the coming years, transportation policymakers are exploring ways to transform the ramps into mobility hubs to accommodate other modes of transportation such as shared cars, bicycles and electric scooters. They hope the hubs will encourage more people to use other modes of travel to and within downtown Minneapolis rather than driving alone.

Simply put, without change, getting around downtown will become increasingly more difficult, said Frank Douma, director of the State and Local Policy Program at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. The school this week presented results of an 18-month parking study that was commissioned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

With the region expected to add as many as 400,000 vehicles to the roadways by the year 2030 according to Met Council figures, it’s important to cut down on the drive-alone rate and get more people into shared vehicles, he said.

That’s where new ideas to encourage commuters to use high occupancy vehicles, which includes carpooling, trains and mass transit, comes in.

Many of the pieces to turn the ramps into hubs are in place. Two light-rail transit lines have arrived since the ramps opened. So has the Northstar commuter rail line. They all have bus stops. The city now has new scooters and bike sharing. The challenge is how to best use ABC ramps at 7th, 5th and 3rd streets to bring all those modes together in one spot to facilitate traffic and commuter movement.

“People wish they didn’t have to drive alone,” Douma said when presenting the study’s findings. “More than 60 percent of people who drive alone say that it is not their ideal mode.”

But they drive alone because compared to other major cities, Minneapolis still has relatively cheap single-occupancy vehicle parking rates. It’s also convenient. And many solo drivers receive employer-subsided benefits to pay parking fees and feel compelled to use them, he said.

Vehicles with two or more people traveling from the west or northwest Twin Cities using I-394 or I-94 can park in the ABC ramps for $20 a month. Other carpools pay $99 per month. Solo parkers pay $130 to $150 per month depending on the ramp.

The U’s study suggests offering the $20 rate for all carpools, regardless of geographic origin.

“That could have a positive impact on congestion if expanded to all drivers, not just those on I-394 or 94 from the north,” Douma said.

This summer MnDOT announced a cut rate of $20 for car poolers who use I-35W to alleviate congestion during construction. Only 10 carpools have taken advantage of that deal, according to MnDOT.

Getting commuters to change their habits could be a tough sell, but the U study has ideas for making that happen. Along with monthly rates, the study proposes offering daily carpool rates for those who only occasionally drive with others.

“We see that as so fundamental that we feel that should be implemented right away,” said consultant Paul Morris with SRF Consulting.

The study also suggests offering commuters contracts that could combine parking and transit into one, offering rewards for carpoolers that would earn them credits available for use on the MnPass lane or a Nice Ride shared bike, and allow drivers to make parking reservations.

In the next few weeks, Metro Transit will roll out its new app allowing people going in the same direction, but who may not know each other, to meet up and drive together. It’s ride-matching app allowing travelers to find one-time or more permanent travel partners is expected to be out in the coming weeks, said spokesman John Komarek.

A similar feature is already available at metrotransit.org.

Officials are hopeful that new mobility hubs could spark a culture change like that in Seattle. There, employers helped cut down on the number of solo drivers by heavily subsidizing transit passes, and voters bought in by approving a tax to expand the bus and light-rail system. Now just 25 percent of commuters traveling into downtown Seattle are driving alone during the peak hours of 6 to 9 a.m. Fewer people than ever are jumping into their cars as nearly half of downtown workers take transit and 10 percent use some sort of ride-share.

“We made the bus system a system of choice, not of last resort,” said Jonathan Hopkins, executive director of Commute Seattle.

Minneapolis has lost more than 5,500 parking stalls in 20 ramps and surface lots since 2014. More than 2,400 of those haven’t been replaced. The ramps at 501 4th Avenue S. by the Hennepin County Government Center recently closed. With less parking, other modes of transportation will be needed to fill the gap, officials said.

“Options are growing for choice,” said Mary Morse Marti, executive director of Move Minneapolis, the organization designed to promote downtown commuting trips. “The idea that we have to use one mode of travel is becoming less and less valid. These are some really exciting ideas.”