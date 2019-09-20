A youth protest to call for government action to fight climate change is happening on Friday in St. Paul.

Members of The Minnesota Youth Climate Strike along with other organizations have called on students to walk out of schools on Friday and participate in a protest march, which was to start at 11:30 a.m. at Western Sculpture Park in St. Paul and continue to the State Capitol. Speeches by youth climate activists and others are to follow. Organizers say they expect thousands to show up.

The St. Paul march is part of a coordinated movement with youth protesting on Friday around the world.

The protests are partly inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading "Fridays for Future" over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change. Thunberg is expected to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday.

Organizers of the St. Paul march are calling for legislation at the state and local level in Minnesota to reverse climate change. They're also calling for a halt to Enbridge Energy's planned Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Some of the people gathered at the State Capitol on Friday said they were inspired by the work of activists like Thunberg, and wanted to do their part to speak out about climate change.

Young people gathered at Western Sculpture Park near the State Capitol in St. Paul on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for a youth protest calling for government action to fight climate change.

Soraiya Myers and Mira Seeba, both 16, drove to the protest from Perpich Arts Education Center in Golden Valley. They estimated half their school planned to come to St. Paul. Classmates spread the word by speaking to classes about the plan and sharing news on social media.

Myers said she hopes the march inspires people to make changes in their own life that promote sustainability. The 16-year-old transitioned to a vegan diet last week after watching videos online about the impact red meat and large farms have on the environment.

"We are losing a lot of wildlife, and weather is crazy," Myers said. "There has to be something done."

Both the Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts sent notices to parents in advance of Friday's protest, telling them that school leaders respect students' First Amendment rights and would not discipline them for walking out of class. But both districts said students who left to join the protests would not be able to return to class later on Friday, nor would they be able to participate in any after-school activities — including football games or homecoming events scheduled for Friday.

The Minneapolis Public Schools letter also included activities and information for families to discuss and learn about climate change, and noted that school officials recognized "the significance of current events like this in our classrooms and regularly include them in learning."

"Climate change is a threat to our planet's future and ultimately our students," the letter read. "The science is clear, and we share responsibility as a school system and as individuals to leave future generations a healthy and livable Earth."

The letter from St. Paul Public Schools said district was not sponsoring or affiliated with the climate protests and that officials "did not anticipate any major disruption to our school day."

Staff writer Erin Golden and the Associated Press contributed to this report.