A teenage girl was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing a fellow student at a charter school in St. Paul.

Police say they discovered a 13-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to the stomach after being called to the Community of Peace Academy just after 11 a.m. Monday. The boy was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said they took a 13-year-old female into custody as the suspect, but she has not yet been charged. It remains unclear what provoked the incident.

“It’s under investigation what led to the altercation,” Ernster said.

Community of Peace Academy, located at 471 Magnolia Ave, has more than 800 students ranging from prekindergarten to 12th grade, according to its website. It was founded in 1995.

Executive Director David Nunez said in a statement that the perpetrator left school grounds following the incident, but was soon apprehended by police. He said they will “exercise discipline in strict accordance to school policy.”

“We are thankful to have learned that the injured student will be okay,” Nunez said in the statement.

The incident prompted the school to go on lockdown, restricting students to their classrooms, the statement said. A “social worker team” later provided crisis counseling to students, and parents were notified by telephone and e-mail. The school also held an all-staff meeting about the incident.

“We are a community built around peace,” Nunez added. “We are a community where relationships are valued, and because cooperation and partnership are key to ensuring a safe school environment, we wish to take this opportunity to encourage all members of our community to reach out immediately if they were to ever become aware of threats to the school, its students or staff.”