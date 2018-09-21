Heavy rains poured down, floodwaters rose, and strong winds and possible tornadoes left a trail of damage across the Twin Cities and a large swath of southern Minnesota Thursday night.

Several homes and businesses were damaged by the ferocious storms in Cannon Falls, where downed trees and power lines blocked streets and school was called off Friday.

“We’re used to snow days but let’s hope we never have to use a tornado day again,” a posting on the Cannon Falls School District Facebook page said. “If you have kids that can help family, friends and neighbors clean up, we can show our community pride.”

School was also called off in Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, while classes are being delayed 2 hours in Medford, Faribault and Northfield due to heavy storm damage in those communities.

As many as four tornadoes were reported across southern Minnesota, including near Waterville, Medford, Northfield and just south of Randolph. The twisters or strong winds destroyed the Red Barn Pizza Place in Northfield and caused significant damage at the Stanton Airport 4 miles south of Randolph in Goodhue County, according to National Weather Service storm reports

The airport in Faribault sustained heavy damage with hangars leveled and planes flipped. The airport remained closed Friday morning. Police also reported multiple trees and power lines down, structure damage and small electrical fires.

The National Weather Service said it will send out several survey teams to determine the location and strength of reported tornadoes from Thursday’s storms. In parts of southeastern Minnesota, up to 4 inches of rain fell in a short period, according to the weather service. It also said it could take “several days” to verify rain totals and storm reports.

A Rice County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said there had been “significant” damage reported. “Big trees down, damages to propane tanks, damage to homes, minor injuries,” he said.

Several small planes parked at the Faribault Municipal Airport were damaged when they were tossed around by high winds, he said. In the tiny town of Morristown, a curfew was put into effect until 6:30 a.m. Friday, with no one allowed outside their homes and only residents allowed to enter town.

Benjamin Percy, a writer who lives in Northfield, posted on his Facebook page that his neighborhood was “trashed” by an apparent tornado. “Countless trees [are] down, including one that impaled our roof,” he wrote. “No power. Two days of chainsawing ahead of us. Hope my fellow Northfielders are all right.”

In Goodhue County, first responders cautioned motorists to avoid the town of Cannon Falls entirely because of downed power lines.

Earlier in the evening, Martin County, in far south-central Minnesota, also reported significant storm damage.

Homes were surrounded by debris in tiny towns like Granada, where all roads were closed for 24 hours except to local traffic. A makeshift shelter in the school gym welcomed displaced residents, and the Red Cross handed out supplies. Homeowners in nearby Fairmont were warned to brace for extended power outages.

In the metro area, heavy rain fell through the afternoon and evening, slowing traffic to a crawl and flooding streets.

Residents posted photos on social media of families wading and canoeing on streets, including the intersection of 39th Street and Longfellow Avenue S., near Sibley Park.

In the northwest metro, Hwy. 100 was slow going due to huge puddles, and the ramp from southbound 100 to County Road 81 was closed. Lake Drive, which cuts east-west through Robbinsdale, was significantly flooded.

Xcel Energy reported many power failures across the Twin Cities and in the storm-struck towns to the south.

The heavy rain hit the north metro and beyond, too. In Chisago County, flooding closed Hwy. 95 at Chisago Street, among other roads in Taylors Falls, according to the Sheriff’s Office and MnDOT.

Clouds and storms are expected to clear out Friday, with clear skies and cool temperatures moving in. After a windy high of 56 degrees on Friday, the sun will stay out Saturday with a high of 64 degrees, and on Sunday with a high of almost 70 degrees.

The next chance of rain comes Monday, along with a high of 71 degrees, the Weather Service said.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer and Karen Zamora contributed to this report.