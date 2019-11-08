Stillwater senior middle blocker Maddie Whittington was named Minnesota Ms. Baden Volleyball at the volleyball state tournament banquet Wednesday in St. Paul.

The 6-3 Whittington finished her high school career with more than 1,000 kills and more than 400 blocks, numbers made more impressive because she missed her entire sophomore season because of a knee injury. Whittington has committed to play at the University of Illinois.

The award is made by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association to a senior based on career achievements and accomplishments. Other finalists were Olivia Tjernagel of Mayer Lutheran, Cianna Selbitschka of North Branch, Skyler Germann of Minnetonka and Elizabeth Helmich of Wayzata.