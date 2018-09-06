I don't think the Twins opener is going to give up runs every time, but it doesn't look good when they are 0-2 with six runs scored off them in the first inning the two times they send a reliever out.

It also looks like Kohl Stewart should have started Tuesday's game. He pitched five shutout innings, his longest outing since being called up, and made a case to open his own darn game.

"That's another very normal question to ask," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We're kind of measuring up week to week here, who's going to get a chance to open, who's going to get an actual start. All those things we'll continue to consider and sometimes the competition will make a difference."

Stewart's one-seamed sinker — it sinks straight down while the two-seamed sinker might have some lateral movement — led to eight ground outs. He doesn't have jaw dropping stuff, but he seems to compete well. I know, small sample size.

