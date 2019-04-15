Steve Davidowitz, the Star Tribune's horse racing writer and handicapper when the sports came to Minnesota, died at his home in Nevada. He was 77.

The news was first reported by the Horse Racing Nation web site.

His son, Brad, told the Daily Racing form in a story: "I'd like to imagine he basically died doing what he loved, that he passed while doing what he loved. Romantically, I envision that he was writing a story, watching replays preparing for a story. He really enjoyed still being able to do relevant things about horse racing."

Davidowitz joined the Star Tribune staff in 1984, the year before Canterbury Park in Shakopee (then known as Canterbury Downs), opened. He wrote about the sport and provided horse racing selections in the newspaper until 1990 and then wrote for other national publications.

He was a 1964 graduate of Rutgers University, where he pitched for the school's baseball team.

Here is the full story from Horse Racing Nation.

Here is the Daily Racing Form story.