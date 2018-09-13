A man suspected of shooting a Stearns County Sheriff’s deputy with an arrow was arrested Thursday after a standoff in Sauk Centre, Minn.

Law enforcement officials evacuated a neighborhood near the home where the man was holed up for a time.

The incident began about 11 a.m. when police received a call about a pickup truck that drove into a building, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was struck in the arm with an arrow fired from a bow.

The deputy’s injuries appear to be nonlife threatening.

Stearns County Sheriff officials have not yet released any other details.