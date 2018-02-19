Under pressure from legislators and families of elder abuse victims, state health officials have made dramatic gains in reducing a huge backlog of unresolved complaints of maltreatment in Minnesota senior care facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health has cut the tally of unresolved maltreatment allegations by nearly 80 percent, from 3,147 to 712, in the last six weeks.

The remaining backlog includes reports of maltreatment in senior care homes that have never been reviewed by state officials, as well as investigations that are still ongoing, the agency disclosed in a report Monday.

The rapid gains reflect a broader effort by the Health Department to improve its handling of the more than 20,000 allegations of maltreatment it receives each year. The allegations range from neglect to financial exploitation to serious incidents of physical and sexual abuse.

Its system for responding to and investigating allegations has come under fire in recent months for being slow and unreliable, with some families kept in the dark for months about state investigations and cases that are never resolved, according to a recent Star Tribune investigation.

“The fact that this backlog occurred and built up is extremely regrettable,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who was appointed to lead the agency last month after the previous commissioner resigned. “We do believe that all the attention that’s been brought to this, and the concern that’s rightfully elevated this as a priority, is serving to get us all focused on building more robust processes.”

Eliminating the giant complaint backlog is one of several major initiatives advanced by the administration of Gov. Mark Dayton to improve the speed and quality of elder abuse investigations. The Health Department is also communicating more regularly with victims of abuse and those who report maltreatment by giving them more frequent updates on the status of their complaints. In the past, abuse victims and their families would sometimes wait months for basic information as state abuse investigations dragged on indefinitely.

Twitter: @chrisserres