Dr. Edward Ehlinger is scheduled to resign today as state Health Commissioner, in the wake of published reports and controversy over the agency’s mishandling of allegations of criminal abuse in senior care facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Dan Pollock will serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton, according to a statement released early Tuesday afternoon.

“We are grateful to Commissioner Ehlinger for his many years of dedicated public service,” Dayton said. “I wish him the very best in his future endeavors. And I pledge to the many dedicated employees at the Health Department our strong support in their efforts to improve the health and safety of all Minnesotans.”

Ehlinger came to the Health Department in 2011 as a respected advocate for public health initiatives after several years running the University of Minnesota student health service. In his six years at the helm, the agency placed new emphasis on reducing racial and economic health disparities across Minnesota and improving public health through preventive care, diet, fitness and other wellness activities.

His resignation comes five weeks after a five-part Star Tribune series chronicling breakdowns in the state’s handling of elder abuse allegations.