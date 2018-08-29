The state prison in Faribault is under lockdown, as are details about what prompted the action, a Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The lockdown began about 5:20 p.m. for what agency spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said was “an investigation.”
Fitzgerald declined to provide any further information.
The Faribault prison consists of a medium-security facility and a minimum-security unit outside the secured perimeter. With a combined population of more than 2,000 adult men, it is the largest facility in the state prison system.
