The state prison in Faribault is under lockdown, as are details about what prompted the action, a Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The lockdown began about 5:20 p.m. for what agency spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said was “an investigation.”

Fitzgerald declined to provide any further information.

The Faribault prison consists of a medium-security facility and a minimum-security unit outside the secured perimeter. With a combined population of more than 2,000 adult men, it is the largest facility in the state prison system.