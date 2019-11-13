Traffic enforcers around the state are seeing a resurgence in distracted driving now that more than 100 days have passed since tighter legal restrictions heightened awareness about enforcement, according to new data provided Wednesday to the Star Tribune.

As illustration, Eagan police say one violator was a man driving a 40-ton tanker truck to haul hazardous materials along a heavily traveled road while distracted by his cellphone for at least a quarter mile. He was ticketed before his "downright scary" actions caused serious harm, said the officer who pulled him over.

"It seems like there is an uptick" of distracted driving incidents since Minnesota's hands-free law took effect Aug. 1 amid an aggressive law enforcement public education campaign, Eagan traffic unit officer Luke Nelson said Tuesday.

Nelson's experience-based intuition is validated in the latest numbers from the state Department of Public Safety (DPS). In the first month of hands-free law enforcement, there were 2,317 tickets issued statewide by troopers, police officers and deputies. In September, that total soared by nearly 18% to 2,729.

When the law kicked in, Nelson recalled, he could tell motorists appeared to be getting the message.

"I remember they would see me and have their hands on their steering wheel and being so proud," Nelson said. "They saw me seeing them with their hands on the steering wheel."

Cop: Trucker 'never saw me'

But after a few months' time and less publicity about the hands-free law, "sure enough, that awareness seems to have worn off, and we are seeing a lot more violations."

Nelson was on routine patrol along Cliff Road around midday on Nov. 4 when a tanker rumbling the other way caught his eye.

The driver "never saw me, obviously, because he had his head down," the officer said. "That's when I make my U-turn."

Just before pulling over the trucker, "I still could see the phone in the same hand. A quarter-mile this thing has gone on."

Once the driver was stopped, Nelson approached, and "he did admit to looking down at his phone."

State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank attributes motorists' behavioral retreat to an impulse they can't resist, even while fully aware of the new hands-free law.

"Unfortunately, some drivers have become comfortable and are slipping back into old habits when it comes to using the phone while behind the wheel," Shank said.

Mounts don't solve all

Even among motorists who have newly installed mounts to facilitate hands-free phone usage, Shank said, troopers across the state caught "some of those drivers illegally manipulating the phone."

Shank is also reminding motorists there are some cellphone features that are illegal to access, even in hands-free mode. Among them: surfing the internet, streaming videos and using various social media apps.

Also, teenagers cannot use their phones — even hands-free — when driving. The lieutenant said there are two exceptions: for GPS or streaming music. Even then, those applications must be started before travel begins and must remain in hands-free mode the entire time, he said.

Shank pledged that the patrol "will continue to enforce the hands-free law and educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving."

He pointed out that a visit to HandsFreeMN.org would be a wise place to start. Just not while driving.