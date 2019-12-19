The Minnesota Department of Commerce has launched another investigation into Frontier Communications, focusing on its billing and customer service practices.

The Commerce Department said Thursday it’s particularly looking at whether Frontier failed to inform its customers about their service options and whether the company enrolled customers in long distance plans that they didn’t want or use.

“We are concerned about Frontier’s practices when customers are signing up for service and the prospect that Minnesotans are being overcharged for their phone service,” Commerce Department Commissioner Steve Kelley said in a press statement.

Connecticut-based Frontier wasn’t immediately available for comment. Frontier, which also operates under the name of Citizens Communications, is Minnesota’s second largest landline telephone provider with 90,000 to 100,000 customers, many in rural northeastern and southern parts of the state.

The latest investigation comes just two months after the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved a legal settlement between Frontier and the Commerce Department. The PUC began looking into Frontier in 2018 after hearing from its customers about poor service, from static-filled phone calls to billing mistakes.

The PUC ordered a Commerce Department inquiry, and the department issued a scathing report in January concluding that Frontier may have broken 35 laws and failed its Minnesota customers with shoddy phone and internet service, lax record-keeping and inadequate investment in its own network.

Frontier has denied breaking any laws, and the settlement didn’t admit to noncompliance with state regulations and statutes. The settlement calls for refunds for aggrieved customers and establishes a framework to deal with any future Frontier phone service problems and maintenance breakdowns.