Minnesota utility regulators Thursday approved a legal settlement aimed at remedying Frontier Communications multitude of telephone network failings.

The settlement between the Minnesota Department of Commerce and Connecticut-based Frontier calls for refunds for aggrieved customers and establishes a framework to deal with any future Frontier phone service problems and maintenance breakdowns.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted 5-0 to approve the settlement, throwing in a few tweaks to essentially uphold the commission’s ultimate authority over the matter.

“The settlement is a path — as the [Commerce] Department has said — to righting wrongs and correcting inequities that [Frontier] customers across Minnesota have faced,” said Katie Sieben, the PUC’s chairwoman.

Frontier, which also operates under the name Citizens Communications, is Minnesota’s second largest landline phone provider with 90,000 to 100,000 customers, many in rural northeastern and southern parts of the state.

The PUC began looking into Frontier in 2018 after hearing from its customers about poor service, from static-filled phone calls to billing mistakes. The PUC ordered a Commerce Department inquiry, through which over 1,000 customer complaints about Frontier surfaced.

The commerce department issued a scathing report in January concluding that Frontier may have broken 35 laws and failed its Minnesota customers with shoddy phone and internet service, lax record-keeping and inadequate investment in its own network. Commerce has been working with Frontier in recent months on a settlement.

Frontier has denied breaking any laws and does not admit to non-compliance with any state regulations and statutes in the settlement.

The settlement does not include complaints about Frontier’s internet service, which isn’t under the PUC’s regulatory purview.