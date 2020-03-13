The state court system is considering canceling some court hearings due to the novel coronavirus, but only if the governor and Minnesota Department of Health declare a public health emergency, a spokesman said Friday.

The courts have been operating as usual, but a Hennepin County District Court e-mail obtained by the Star Tribune said the State Judicial Council was expected to hold an “emergency session” at 2 p.m. following Gov. Tim Walz’s address at the State Capitol about the virus.

“We’re working through scenarios,” said Kyle Christopherson, a spokesman with the State Court Administrator’s Office. “We could possibly cancel some court hearings or cases.”

It’s unclear what types of cases would be considered for postponement, and what would happen with jury trials currently underway. It wasn’t immediately clear how the state court office would want county jails to handle inmates whose cases are postponed.

“Once these [meetings] occur, we will be putting together more specific plans for our court operations going forward,” said the Hennepin County court e-mail.

Hennepin County Sheriff Chief of Staff Rob Allen said the office can only release inmates with pending cases with the court’s approval.

“We will react to what the court decides,” Allen said.

State court officials are continually discussing the possible impact of the virus and contingency plans, Christopherson said, adding that individual judicial districts cannot take independent action in terms of postponing cases.

“I think anything’s on the table at this point,” Christopherson said.

Christopherson said the court system hasn’t had a systemwide or partial shutdown in his 15 years with the office, but noted that the courts were county-run until 2005 and it’s unclear whether counties initiated shutdowns before that.

Hennepin County Public Defender Bob Kolstad, a union steward, said the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office should “minimize the number of people in jail as much as they can” to lessen the possibility of spreading the virus among inmates, staff and visitors.

The sheriff’s office has restricted programming at the jail, and on Friday announced that public visitation would be cut from three days a week to two — Monday and Saturday. Sunday visitation was eliminated, and visitors who display signs of illness will not be admitted.

Allen said the situation is fluid, and that visitors should check the sheriff’s website for updates. There were about 700 inmates in the jail as of Friday morning.

“They need to do everything necessary to provide the greatest amount of protection for both our clients and the people who work in the jail, including public defenders,” Kolstad said.

The Minnesota Board of Public Defense issued guidelines Thursday for public defenders who want to work from home, but did not issue a broad recommendation that everyone do so, Kolstad said.

Kolstad advocated for postponing some court cases.

“I think they should postpone everything for anyone who’s out of custody,” he said. “And they should minimize as much the folks who are in custody and then only do those hearings that are absolutely necessary.”

Such a move is bound to create backlogs in an already stressed system and increase costs to the state, Kolstad said, but he called it a prudent call.

“Maybe this thing will wake people up, ‘Look, you can’t run something this close to the bone,’ ” Kolstad said of the time demands and financial burdens on the court system. “If there’s too much work for the system to do effectively, then you have a crisis like this, that kind of brings it to a head.”

