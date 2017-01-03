If you don't see the live video, please click here.
---
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Tracy Claeys fired as Gophers football coach
Athletic Director Mark Coyle said the contracts of Tracy Claeys and his staff will be honored in full. The firing comes after weeks of controversy.
Nation
Calif. official: Charles Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
A California prison official says cult killer Charles Manson is alive following reports that he was hospitalized.
Local
Court affirms constitutionality of sex-offender program in Minn.
A federal appeals court in St. Louis has reversed a lower-court ruling that Minnesota's sex-offender treatment program is unconstitutional — a major victory for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Wild
Columbus: History in the making in the NHL
Will this be the week the Blue Jackets lose? NHL analyst Dan Moriarty and Noah Coslov get into that, Auston Matthews' impact on the Maple Leafs and the Pacific-leading San Jose Sharks.
Minneapolis
Man died in Hennepin County jail after swallowing cocaine
A man who died while in custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office last month died of an overdose after he swallowed cocaine, according to…