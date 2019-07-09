ALL-STAR GAME STARTING LINEUPS

National League

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee LF

Javier Baez, Chicago SS

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta 1B

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles RF

Nolan Arenado, Colorado 3B

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh DH

Willson Contreras, Chicago C

Ketel Marte, Arizona LF

Ronald Acuna, Atlanta CF

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles P

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

George Springer, Houston RF

D.J. LeMahieu, New York 2B

Mike Trout, Los Angeles CF

Carlos Santana, Cleveland 1B

J.D. Martinez, Boston DH

Alex Bregman, Houston 3B

Gary Sanchez, New York C

Michael Brantley, Houston LF

Jorge Polanco, Twins SS

Justin Verlander, Houston P