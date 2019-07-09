ALL-STAR GAME STARTING LINEUPS
National League
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee LF
Javier Baez, Chicago SS
Freddie Freeman, Atlanta 1B
Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles RF
Nolan Arenado, Colorado 3B
Josh Bell, Pittsburgh DH
Willson Contreras, Chicago C
Ketel Marte, Arizona LF
Ronald Acuna, Atlanta CF
Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles P
AMERICAN LEAGUE
George Springer, Houston RF
D.J. LeMahieu, New York 2B
Mike Trout, Los Angeles CF
Carlos Santana, Cleveland 1B
J.D. Martinez, Boston DH
Alex Bregman, Houston 3B
Gary Sanchez, New York C
Michael Brantley, Houston LF
Jorge Polanco, Twins SS
Justin Verlander, Houston P
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Mets' Alonso outlasts Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. to win Home Run Derby
Pete Alonso, making the major league minimum of $555,000 this season, has hit 30 home runs. His efforts Monday night earned him $1 million.
MN United
"Equal pay!" chant gains steam as U.S. women return in triumph
Players hope the attention they've received in France translates to greater support for the women's game — and women in general. The Americans earned $4 million for winning the World Cup; but that's far less than the $38 million earned by France for lifting the men's trophy last July.
Wolves
Wolves' Bates-Diop learning benefits of pacing himself
The Wolves' second-year pro grasps the pace of the game.
Wolves
Scoggins: Wolves must guard against losing Towns in superteam fray
The onus lies on new Wolves President Gersson Rosas to build a roster that wins enough to keep Karl-Anthony Towns excited, happy and optimistic about the organization's direction.
Twins
Twins pitchers Odorizzi, Berrios soak up All-Star atmosphere
For a couple of days, the Twins' All-Star pitchers get to enjoy the rewards of being recognized by their peers and fans.