OAKLAND, Calif. - There were a few pleasantries exchanged between the Timberwolves and Warriors on Saturday.

Jeff Teague helped Stephen Curry adjust a jersey that wouldn’t fit right while Tom Thibodeau tossed a shoe back to Warriors guard Quinn Cook after Cook lost it on defense. It’s the preseason, when tension is supposed to be low.

Of course, the Timberwolves’ preseason has hardly been relaxing with the looming specter of Jimmy Butler’s trade request.

Butler was officially listed as out because of his surgically repaired right wrist as the rest of the Wolves got on with the task of figuring out how to mesh together without him in a 114-110 win at Oracle Arena.

The most noticeable difference was that Derrick Rose took over Butler’s spot in the starting lineup in a two-guard look with Teague. There was more than enough of the ball to go around for both to get their share of shots as Teague scored 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting while Rose was 6 of 10 for 16 points. Rose showed his trademark aggression on the offensive end and was driving hard to the rim and creating his own shots with the usual abandon he has throughout his career.

Thibodeau limited the starters to approximately 22 minutes each, with most of those coming in the first half (Andrew Wiggins clocked the most time with 26 minutes). For the first 24 minutes, the Wolves starters played about even with the Warriors starters, who were without one of the biggest signings of the offseason, DeMarcus Cousins (rehabbing left Achilles rupture).

One of the biggest priorities of the Wolves’ offseason was making over their bench hoping to add some 3-point punch and improved defense. The bench looked like a unit that was still feeling each other out in the first half but seemed to figure some things out in the second half.

The second unit that played together the most included Tyus Jones, Anthony Tolliver, Gorgui Dieng and rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop. C.J. Williams and Luol Deng got a few minutes of playing time late in the fourth quarter after both sat the majority of the game, but for the most part Thibodeau kept the same five together on the second unit.

Okogie flashed a few glimpses of his potential near the end of his minutes in the first half. Okogie made a back cut from the left wing and Tolliver hit him with a bounce pass. He then made an athletic move for a dunk on the right side of the hoop with his body falling away from the rim. It was a moment that caused the Wolves bench to erupt.

On the next possession, Okogie drew a foul on a drive and went to the free-throw line, earning more praise from the bench.

Okogie’s aggression didn’t let up in the second half even as Thibodeau gave him some playing time with a few of the starters --- Wiggins, Towns and Teague. It was tough night for the Wolves’ other draft pick, Bates-Diop, who finished with six points on 1 of 9 shooting.

But overall, the bench had a much better time in the second half as Tolliver started cooking from behind the arc and hit three 3-pointers to give the Wolves a 94-92 lead at the end of the third quarter. Tolliver has said he wouldn’t be shy about seeking out as many 3-pointers as he could, and he wasn’t Saturday. He finished with 15 points on five 3s while Okogie had 10 points in 20 minutes and looked the part of an NBA player.

Deng made a few nice plays down the stretch as the Wolves tried to preserve a slim lead late. In five minutes, he grabbed four rebounds and scored six points.

Etc.

Teague appeared to injure a finger on his right hand during the first quarter and came out of the game momentarily to get it taped. He returned a few minutes later.