The Star Tribune sports section was named among the Top 10 daily and Sunday sports section in the nation, in addition to be honored for finishing in the Top 10 among sports web sites.
The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times were the only other news organizations to place in the Top 10 in all three categories.
Additionally, the Star Tribune's project on a five-day adventure in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was honored among the 10 best projects in the same competition. That project was authored by freelance writer Tony Jones, with photos and video by the Star Tribune's Aaron Lavinsky. Outdoors section editor Bob Timmons also contributed to the series.
The BWCA adventure series published in six parts last summer, centered on the eastern border lakes straddling Minnesota and Canada.
Other winners in the web site competition were the New York Times, USA Today, ESPN, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Miami Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Kansas City Star.
Other winners in the daily competition were The Washington Post, the Advocate and Times-Picayune of Louisiana, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Seattle Times, Philadelphia Enquirer, Denver Post, Detroit Free Press and Newsday.
Other winners in Sunday section competition were Newsday, the Detroit Free Press, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Dallas Morning News, Washington Post, Houston Chronicle and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
