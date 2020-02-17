The Star Tribune sports section was named among the Top 10 daily and Sunday sports section in the nation, in addition to be honored for finishing in the Top 10 among sports web sites.

The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times were the only other news organizations to place in the Top 10 in all three categories.

Additionally, the Star Tribune's project on a five-day adventure in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was honored among the 10 best projects in the same competition. That project was authored by freelance writer Tony Jones, with photos and video by the Star Tribune's Aaron Lavinsky. Outdoors section editor Bob Timmons also contributed to the series.

The BWCA adventure series published in six parts last summer, centered on the eastern border lakes straddling Minnesota and Canada.