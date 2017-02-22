The Star Tribune's sports web site has won Top 10 honors in the 2016 Associated Press Sports Editors contest for digital media. It is the sixth time in the contest's eight years that startribune.com/sports has received the honor.

Other winners included ESPN, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, the New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and Dallas Morning News.

The judging was done during two time periods in 2016, and startribune.com/sports competed against other web sites that attract more than 2 million unique visitors per month.

Results of judging in other categories -- both print and digital -- will be announced over the next few days.