The nomination deadline for the 2019 Star Tribune Top Workplaces program has been extended until March 15.
This is the 10th year for Minnesota's Top Workplaces, a partnership between the Star Tribune and Pennsylvania-based Energage. Anyone can give a nod to a company at startribune.com/nominate or by calling 612-605-3306.
To make the final list, a company must have 50 or more employees in Minnesota and allow Energage to conduct five-minute, 24-question surveys with its workers.
A special section showcasing the 2018 Top Workplaces winners will be produced in June, and a luncheon will be held to honor them.
Last year, Energage surveyed 72,205 employees at 361 companies.
The surveys cover seven areas:
• Alignment: Where the company is headed, its values, cooperation.
• Effectiveness: Doing things well, sharing different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas.
• Connection: Employees feel appreciated, that their work is meaningful.
• My manager: Cares about concerns, helps me learn and grow.
In addition, the survey asks employees about other factors:
• Employee engagement: Loyalty, motivation and referral of the company to others.
• Leader: Confidence in company leadership.
•The basics: Pay, benefits, flexibility.
Catherine Roberts
