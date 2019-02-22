The nomination deadline for the 2019 Star Tribune Top Workplaces program has been extended until March 15.

This is the 10th year for Minnesota's Top Workplaces, a partnership between the Star Tribune and Pennsylvania-based Energage. Anyone can give a nod to a company at startribune.com/nominate or by calling 612-605-3306.

To make the final list, a company must have 50 or more employees in Minnesota and allow Energage to conduct five-minute, 24-question surveys with its workers.

A special section showcasing the 2018 Top Workplaces winners will be produced in June, and a luncheon will be held to honor them.

Last year, Energage surveyed 72,205 employees at 361 companies.

The surveys cover seven areas:

• Alignment: Where the company is headed, its values, cooperation.

• Effectiveness: Doing things well, sharing different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas.

• Connection: Employees feel appreciated, that their work is meaningful.

• My manager: Cares about concerns, helps me learn and grow.

In addition, the survey asks employees about other factors:

• Employee engagement: Loyalty, motivation and referral of the company to others.

• Leader: Confidence in company leadership.

•The basics: Pay, benefits, flexibility.

Catherine Roberts