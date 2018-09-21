Star Tribune Metro Top 10

(all games 7 p.m.)

1. Lakeville North (3-0) at Lakeville South

2. Blaine (3-0) at Cretin-Derham Hall

3. Eden Prairie (2-1) at Wayzata

4. Wayzata (2-1) vs. Eden Prairie

5. Minnetonka (2-1) vs. Prior Lake

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1) vs. Blaine

7. Prior Lake (2-1) at Minnetonka

8. Maple Grove (2-1) vs. Burnsville

9. East Ridge (2-1) at Roseville

10. Eastview (2-1) at Edina