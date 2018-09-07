Star Tribune Metro Top 10
(all games 7 p.m.)
1. Eden Prairie (1-0) at Lakeville North
2. Minnetonka (1-0) vs. Wayzata
3. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-0) at Mounds View
4. Lakeville North (1-0) vs. Eden Prairie
5. Prior Lake (1-0) vs. Maple Grove
6. Edina (1-0) vs. Rosemount
7. Maple Grove (1-0) at Prior Lake
8. Wayzata (1-0) at Minnetonka
9. Champlin Park (1-0) at Anoka
10. Elk River (1-0) vs. Monticello
