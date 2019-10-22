Girls' second team

Forwards/midfielder: Audrey Sexson, Mahtomedi, sr.; Ella Endo, Minneapolis Washburn, sr.; Frida Fortier, Benilde-St. Margaret's, sr.; Jelena Zbiljic, Minnetonka, sr.; Olivia Lovick, Centennial, sr.; Shar Too, St. Paul Como, sr.; Amelia Reyes, Blake, jr.; Kenzie Jacobson, Rosemount, jr.; Katherine Jones, Visitation, sr.; Mia Van der Heide, Holy Angels, jr.

Defenders: Kai Gillespie, Andover, sr.; Abby Schulte, Maple Grove, sr.; Abby Swanda, Edina, sr.

Goalkeepers: Mariana Cournoyer, St. Paul Highland Park, sr.; Olivia Graupmann, Minnetonka, sr.