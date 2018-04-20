The Star Tribune app is all new to bring you an even better experience all day, every day. Rebuilt from the ground up, it now offers more of what matters to you from Minnesota’s largest and most trusted newsroom. Download it on Apple or Google Play today and easily explore more stories, find more content, discuss more, engage more and be the first to know with breaking news alerts.

Does it cost anything to use the Star Tribune App?

The Star Tribune app is free to download and install, and provides access to a limited number of articles. However, to get unlimited access to all content all the time, you must have digital access included with your current Star Tribune subscription or purchase a subscription within the app.

I have a Star Tribune Subscription. Do I get full access to the Star Tribune app?

Yes, if you have a Premium Digital Access subscription or a qualifying print subscription you get unlimited access to all content on the Star Tribune app. Log in using your Star Tribune account login. Qualifying print subscriptions include any subscription with two or more days of home delivery as well as Sunday print + digital subscriptions. If you have questions about your subscription, contact customer service at 612-673-4343.

I don't remember my Star Tribune log in.

If you have questions about your Star Tribune login, contact Support at appsupport@startribune.com or call 612-673-7040.

What devices will the Star Tribune app work on?

The Star Tribune app works on any Apple iPhone or iPad with iOS 8.0 or later and on Android phone and tablets with OS 4.1 or later.

How do I check the version of OS on my device?

To check the version of iOS on your Apple device:



Open Settings on your device, tap General, then About. On the About page, scroll to Version. The Star Tribune app requires iOS 8.0 or later.



To check the version of OS on your Android device:



Open Settings on your device, tap About Phone or About Device, tap Android Version to display the version information.

How do I turn on breaking news alerts?

The Star Tribune app provides breaking news alerts which allow you to stay on top of major news events even when the application is closed.



To turn on and off Breaking News Alerts:



In the Star Tribune app, tap the Settings icon on the top right corner of your screen. Under Alerts you can enable or disable them.

How do I browse between sections?

To browse between sections, tap the three lines in the top left corner of your screen to open the section list and choose a section.

How do I refresh content?

Content will be updated automatically each time you open the app.



To update manually, pull down, hold and release on the screen on any section front. You must leave the Star Tribune app open while your content is updating. If the connection is interrupted for any reason, either to use another application or to receive a phone call, you may need to relaunch the app and restart.

How do I search for articles?

To search on your Apple device:



To search for articles, tap the three lines in the top left corner of your screen and enter your search term in the search box at the top of the screen.



To search on your Android device:



To search for articles, tap the three lines in the top left corner of your screen, select the magnifying lens in the top right corner of the navigation screen, then enter your search term in the search box at the top of the screen.

How do I email or share an article?

To share an article from the home screen or section front, tap the share icon at the bottom right of the story. To share when in full article view, tap the share icon in the top right corner.

How do I read comments on articles?

Articles with comments will have a comment icon at the bottom of the article. Tap the comment icon to read all comments.

How do I post a comment on articles?

To post a comment, you must be logged into the app. If you are not logged in, click Settings in the upper right corner. Under Subscriptions, click Log In.

How do I change the font size?

When in an article view, tap the font icon (AA) in the upper right corner of the screen then drag the slider to the left to decrease the font size and to the right to increase the font size. This font preference will be saved and displayed on all articles.

Can I use the app if I'm not connected to a Wi-Fi network and I don't have cellular coverage?

The Star Tribune app automatically stores the most recent articles per section displayed on the homepage the last time you were connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data with the app in use. Only articles and images that have been fully downloaded will be available for offline reading. Features such as commenting and search will not be available while you are offline.



Connect with us.

We are always looking for ways to improve our applications. Please send your thoughts and suggestions to appsupport@startribune.com or call 612-673-7040.