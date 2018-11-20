SECOND TEAM

Linemen

Kyle Atkinson, Burnsville

Andrew Mollison, SMB

Raphael Orubo, Woodbury

Jason Samec, St. Thomas Academy

Linebackers

Sam Fritz, Spring Lake Park

Jaden Morton, Providence Academy

Cade Plath, Chanhassen

Thomas Shelstad, Holy Angels

Defensive backs

Dylan Huff, Maple Grove

Craig McDonald, SMB, junior

Jerell Smith, Cooper

Johnny Steveken, St. Thomas Academy

Kicker

Ben Greenberg, Blaine