Quarterback

Aidan Bouman, Buffalo, junior, 6-5, 208: The lefthander is the classic dropback pocket passer. Has an extraordinary football IQ. Accurate, can make every throw. Completed 234 of 369 passes for 3,474 yards, 41 touchdowns. Committed to Iowa State.

Running backs

Evan Hull, Maple Grove, 5-11, 190: Ultimate workhorse inside or outside. Runner-up in the Class 2A 100-meter dash at state track meet. Rushed for 1,915 yards, with a high of 387 against Osseo, 19 touchdowns. Uncommitted.

Desean Phillips, St. Michael-Albertville, 5-11, 202: Terrific cutting ability and a knack for making defenders miss. Rushed for 1,508 yards, 18 touchdowns. Added 19 receptions for 324 yards and three scores. Uncommitted.

Matt Cavanagh, Edina, 6-1, 205: Metro Player of the Year. Two-way stalwart was the Hornets' main offensive threat, rushing for 1 ,389 yards and nine touchdowns on 263 carries. Added 100 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions as a safety. Committed to Harvard.

Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year in football Matt Cavanagh of Edina High School.

RECEIVERS

Treyton Welch, Buffalo, 6-3, 195: Complete receiver with amazing hands and a large catch radius. Runs excellent routes, with speed to pull away from defenders. Set school records with 71 catches, 1,302 yards and 16 TDs. Uncommitted.

Nick Kallerup, Wayzata, 6-5, 235: Took over at tight end because of injury and never gave up the spot. Dependable hands, above-average speed. Thirty-four receptions, 363 yards, eight TDs. Also an accomplished long-snapper.

ATHLETE

RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North, junior, 5-11, 180

Gifted all-around player. Slashing, explosive runner with 801 yards, 17 rushing TDs. Caught 19 passes for 448 yards, eight touchdowns. First-rate cornerback with outstanding closing speed and five interceptions.

LINEMEN

Quinn Carroll, Edina, 6-6, 295: State's only four-star collegiate prospect according to Rivals.com. Dominant at the point of attack, agile enough to pull and lead plays outside. When the Hornets needed yards, they ran behind him. Committed to Notre Dame

Bryce Benhart, Lakeville North, 6-9, 310: Sheer size overwhelms opposing linemen. Leads the state's best offensive line. Uses his hands exceptionally well and understands leverage, thanks to a wrestling background. Committed to Nebraska.

Tyler Strand, Blaine, 6-4, 240: Undersized, but compensates with intelligence, toughness and athleticism. Made all offensive line calls. "He could play tight end at the next level," coach Ben Geisler said.

Brandon Westberg, Cambridge-Isanti, 6-5, 285: Devastating run-blocker, a linchpin in the Bluejackets' success. Delivers a knockout initial punch. Effective at getting to the second level. Four-year starter. Committed to North Dakota State.

Jack Hansen, Lakeville North, 6-3, 315: Three-year starter anchored the Panthers' dominant front five. Low center of gravity and physical strength allows him to control defensive lineman. Finishes blocks. Uncommitted.