St. Thomas Academy has named an interim headmaster after the school’s previous leader resigned earlier this summer.

The all-boys Catholic military school selected another one of their own, Rear Adm. John E. Crowley Jr. of the U.S. Coast Guard, to replace Matthew Mohs as headmaster.

The school announced in June that Mohs handed in his resignation, and that it “was a deeply personal decision.”

Mohs had been headmaster at the Mendota Heights school for five years.

In an interview Wednesday, Crowley said he fondly recalls learning about the world in classes at St. Thomas, and is excited to return and share some of his experiences with current students.

“There are many adventures in my life that I never would have anticipated, and this is one of them,” he said. “I was privileged to be a recipient of the St. Thomas community’s development of boys and men of character.”

The opportunity to give back is welcomed, added Crowley, who currently lives in southeastern Virginia.

After his graduation from St. Thomas Academy in 1971, Crowley earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and a law degree from American University. As an admiral, Crowley helped to form the Department of Homeland Security after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and led an overhaul of Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard legal training.

“Throughout his military career, Admiral Crowley was guided by the Coast Guard’s values of honor, respect and devotion to duty, and led his assignments and personnel with the utmost respect,” school Board of Trustees Chairman Daniel Kubes said in a news release.

Most recently, Crowley was senior vice president and general counsel of shipping company APM Terminals. He also served one term on the academy’s board of trustees, and has been involved with the school community for about a dozen years.

Crowley begins as headmaster on Aug. 1, and will address the community on Aug. 5. He will serve as headmaster until a permanent replacement is found.