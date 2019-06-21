St. Thomas Academy senior Charlie Berg stood in center field, making his seventh appearance in a high school state tournament. He had never left as a champion the previous six times. But his right arm let him conclude a stellar prep career with that elusive championship.

Berg's one-hop laser to the plate threw out the potential tying run in the bottom of the sixth inning. His play was a key in the Cadets' 1-0 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's on Thursday night in the Class 3A baseball championship game at Target Field. It was the school's first MSHSL state baseball title.

"This means so much to me, especially being my seventh state tournament," said Berg, also a member of Cadets' football and Alpine skiing state tournament teams this school year. "It's crazy."

Berg's throw was perfect to catcher Alexander Casale, who had plenty of time to tag out the Red Knights' Jonny Woodford at the plate. Ian Bahr had lined a two-out single to center, where Berg's footwork was perfect to make the throw home.

"I knew what I was going to do even before the ball was hit," Berg said. "I pictured it in my head. It was the perfect throw, in the perfect situation."

The play helped preserve St. Thomas Academy senior Duke Coborn's six-hit shutout. The game was delayed 2 hours, 46 minutes because of rain, which fell lightly again over the final two innings.

"I love our defense," said Coborn, who struck out nine and walked one. "The kid squared it up, but there was never a doubt in my mind that Charlie was going to throw him out."

The Red Knights (16-10) squandered an excellent scoring opportunity in the second inning. Woodford led off with a triple into the right-field corner.

The next hitter, junior William Thompson, hit a line drive back through the middle that Coborn knocked down. He then threw to Casale to get Woodford at the plate.

"I looked down at third and when I saw the runner coming I was yelling 'four, four, four,' " Casale said. "It was a perfect throw by Duke to get him."

The Cadets (21-9) broke through in the fourth against Benilde-St. Margaret's junior starter Blake Mahmood. Michael Goblisch's bloop single to left field with two outs scored Jordan Young from second base. Young was running for Coborn, who walked with one out.

"It was a blooper, but it was what we needed," Goblisch said. "We haven't seen a pitcher throw as hard as him all year. We just needed to score one for Duke."

Coborn outdueled Mahmood, a Tulane recruit who only allowed two hits while striking out nine.

"I'm just honored to have been a part of this team," Coborn said. "This is so cool."