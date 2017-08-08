Gallery: 1/21/2004: Work on the Winter Carnival ice palace in downtown St. Paul continued Weds eve, in preparation for the formal lighting ceremony Thursday. High winds on Wednesday ripped the fabric 'crown' on the top of the left tower.

Gallery: February 05, 1992: The ice palace is officially history, at approximately 4:30 P.M. the ice palace fell victim of the wrecking ball and less than an hour later it was a pile of ice.

Gallery: January 24, 1992: The Winter Carnival Pepsi Ice Palace was seen from the Cherokee Heights neighborhood of St. Paul, just east of the High Bridge, on Thursday evening.

Gallery: January 9, 1992: Construction continues on the Ice Palace on Harriet Island. Overhead view from crane shows work on palace picture was made from 150 ft.

Gallery: January 18, 1984: That’s some ice cube - Employees of the Geo. Grant Construction Co., St. Paul, hauled a slab of foot-thick ice out of Pickerel Lake, Lilydale.

Gallery: February 1, 1941: The Ice Palace at Como Park in St. Paul is pictured under flood lights.

Gallery: Pictured here in 1886, the first ice palace in the United States was built for the first St. Paul Winter Carnival. The structure was 106 feet high, made with 20,000 blocks of ice and lit from the inside by electric lights.

St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers plan to build a $15 million ice palace on the State Capitol grounds as a draw for 2018 Super Bowl visitors.

It’s the first palace built by the carnival organizers, the St. Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation, since 2004 when the NHL All-Star Game was at the Xcel Energy Center. The 2004 castle was the first built since 1992 when the NFL’s Super Bowl was played at the Metrodome. Plans for the ice palace were reported by the Pioneer Press. Winter Carnival spokesperson Kristen Koch declined to confirm the development, saying they would issue a statement later Tuesday. David Crary, co-chair of the foundation’s Ice Palace Committee, did not respond to requests for comment.

The 2018 Super Bowl will be at the Metrodome’s replacement, U.S. Bank Stadium, on Feb. 4, 2018, with nine days of events leading up to gameday. Carnival organizers need to raise $15 million from private donations for the structure. They have not released renderings of the design for the 2018 structure.

The Winter Carnival starts next year on Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 10. Free activities are centered on Rice Park with ice sculptures, a royal ice throne and the Ice Castle Sponsor Wall. There will be live entertainment, vendor booths and an ice bar with Summit beer and Cannon River wine.

The winter celebration in St. Paul fits neatly with the “Bold North” theme of Super Bowl LII. A picturesque palace against the backdrop of Cass Gilbert’s renovated state Capitol would be a strong, photogenic draw for visitors.

Organizers say attendance at Super Bowl events is expected to be 1 million, including 5,000 members of the media. The estimated economic impact is $400 million. The Super Bowl has 16 official events with at least 100 more private parties.

In 1992, the Winter Carnival Pepsi Ice Palace drew visitors to Harriet Island in St. Paul.

Ice palaces, with their soaring spires and multicolored lights, tend to be popular attractions. Guests waited in line to walk through the last one in 2004. That was the first palace since 1941 that the public could walk through.

In its 131-year history, the privately funded St. Paul carnival has built 36 castles.

The 2004 castle required 25,000 ice blocks. The palace was 75 feet high by 250 feet long and was located in Cleveland Circle across from Xcel. SLL/Leo A. Daly Architects & Engineers of Minneapolis designed it.

The 1992 palace was on Harriet Island across from downtown St. Paul. Rust Architects designed the building that used 20,000 blocks of ice from Green Lake near Spicer. That castle was 166 feet high by 220 feet long and 170 feet wide.

In contrast, the 2015 royal courtyard required only 1,000 blocks of ice harvested in January from Lake Phalen.

The carnival claims to draw 250,000 visitors annually to various events including parades and royalty parties.

