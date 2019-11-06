Voters in St. Paul on Tuesday overwhelmingly said “Yes” to continuing St. Paul’s organized trash collection. With two-thirds of precincts reporting, the yes votes on the city’s trash referendum outnumbered the no votes by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

The results appear to be a huge endorsement of a plan that had roiled the city for months, with opponents’ fight to be heard going all the way to the State Supreme Court.

The plan rolled out last year, and approved by the St. Paul City Council in November 2017, was meant to add structure and stability to what had been a do-it-yourself method of arranging solid waste disposal. But the debate transitioned into much more than the best way to get rid of trash. Spirited yes and no campaigns called it a referendum on whether St. Paul was ready to modernize, or a vote of no confidence in the city’s leadership.

Long before the acrimony and vitriol, city leaders introduced the plan to cut truck traffic, pollution and wear-and-tear on streets and alleys, while also standardizing what had for years been wildly varying rates paid by homeowners.

About a decade ago, neighbors in Macalester-Groveland organized to use a single hauler. The idea gained traction, eventually culminating in a city contract with a consortium of private haulers and a new ordinance setting rules and rates. Commercial properties and larger apartment buildings and condo associations were exempted, allowing them to keep contracts with their own haulers. Organized trash collection for more than 70,000 households hit St. Paul streets in October 2018.

But even before the rollout, opposition intensified.

While homeowners throughout St. Paul welcomed no longer having to shop for haulers and reveled in quieter streets and alleys, others were dismayed at losing longtime local haulers with whom they’d developed relationships. Where some saw their rates drop under the new plan, others — especially landlords and those residents who had shared a cart with neighbors — started protesting significant cost increases. To discourage illegal dumping, the plan requires every household to have a cart — including multifamily housing up to fourplexes. In all, more than 9,000 households had previously not had a contract with a hauler, meaning their trash costs likely increased under the city plan. But opponents say the plan has had little, if any impact, on illegal dumping around town.

Using a provision under the city charter, opponents collected thousands of signatures over several months demanding a referendum on the ordinance. The City Council refused after the city attorney said a referendum was preempted by state law prohibiting interference with a contract.

That only made opponents more determined. They sued and, in May, a Ramsey County judge ordered the city to put the question on the ballot. St. Paul appealed to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which in August ruled that the city’s charter indeed required a referendum.

But in a more detailed opinion issued in October, the high court said that even if St. Paul voters say no to an organized trash collection, St. Paul’s contract with the haulers remains.

Mayor Melvin Carter and city officials have said the only way they can pay the haulers over the next four years is by shifting the cost of trash from billing customers to levying property taxes. The City Council voted 5-2 in September to set the levy limit at 22% so it could bring in enough tax revenue to cover an estimated $27 million for trash collection.

Enraged opponents dismissed Carter’s threats of a possible tax increase as his strategy to sway voters heading to the polls.

While some estimates have shown that a shift to property taxes could actually lower the cost of trash for owners of lower-valued properties, that decrease would actually come from spreading the tax increase onto commercial properties and larger apartment buildings. In essence, those property owners would be paying for trash twice — once when they pay their own haulers and again when they pay their taxes.

The debate was turning so nasty that Carter was the target of threats and racial epithets, police say, by people apparently angered by his talk of trash and taxes.

Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, opponents insisted that a no vote was the only way to get a better agreement with haulers.

They argued that a clause in the contract would allow the city to break the deal with no financial penalty if voters repeal the ordinance. City officials dispute that, pointing to the Supreme Court opinion regarding the contract not being impaired.

Still, opponents said, even if the contract remains in effect, the city would be in a better position to compel haulers to renegotiate as officials are forced to forge a new ordinance and billing agreement.

But plan supporters said the best way to improve the contract was to preserve the ordinance and an ongoiing working relationship with haulers.

Even though four years remain on the contract, they said, there is flexibility to make adjustments if both sides keep working together. As an example, they point to lower rates coming in 2020 after the haulers and the city made adjustments based on actual garbage collected over the past year.