A proposal to rename a St. Paul school that honored a U.S. president who owned slaves is expected to be heard by school board members Tuesday evening.

Proponents plan to rally in red to change the name of Linwood Monroe Arts Plus to Global Arts Plus because of the dual-campus school's previous ties to President James Monroe.

Linwood Monroe's upper grades now are housed at the former Monroe High, and that school's aging yet active alumni — the last class graduated in 1977 — are being urged to turn out like the "Green Wave" of old to fight the change.

The West End area showdown has been a year in the making, and could make for a combative start to a meeting during which board members also are expected to approve a newly-balanced $579 million general-fund budget for 2019-20.

Critics of the name change say the school failed to follow board policy requiring broader alumni and community input in name-changing decisions. A year ago, when the issue first arose, more than 700 people signed a petition to keep the Monroe name a part of the West 7th Street community, Al Hanzal, a 1960 graduate, said in an e-mail Monday.

"Whatever the merits of the name change, this has now become an integrity issue for the board about following its own policy on school name changes to be an inclusive community process for all people involved," he said.

Supporters of the change want not only to erase the name of a slave owner but also to select one they say better reflects the school's arts-infused focus and diverse student body. Global Arts Plus was chosen from among three options that also included Saint Paul Community Arts Plus and Linwood West 7th Plus.

The name-change committee included representatives of alumni and the community, Jason Johnson, the school's PTA co-chairman, said last week.

"We are global citizens and are proud to recommend Global Arts Plus to the Board of Education as our new name," he said.

On the budget front, the district had been eyeing a potential fifth consecutive budget deficit before being rescued by Gov. Tim Walz and state legislators.

Marie Schrul, the district's chief financial officer, said a late infusion of state money for voluntary preschool programming helped balance a general fund budget that also included $17.3 million in new voter-approved funding.

The district is investing in its middle schools and in new teacher coaches who Superintendent Joe Gothard said are needed to bring more structure to efforts to improve school climate and make classes more relevant to students of diverse backgrounds.

But this year's budget wrangling also pointed to potential problems to come.

Last week for the first time, the district reported that it fell about 1,000 students short of what it projected for the 2018-19 school year when it assembled that budget a year ago.

The 2019-20 budget being considered Tuesday projects the loss of 513 students in the coming year.

Also, while the $17.3 million helped steady the district's finances, the bulk of it — about $10.6 million — went to cover contract costs and inflation, leaving only about $6.7 million to fund a new strategic plan, SPPS Achieves, that had been a major selling point during last year's levy campaign.

That $17.3 million no longer will be new money in 2020-21, but part of the base budget.

At the same time, the district is sure to be grappling with a new round of inflationary costs next year, meaning it will have to find new ways to meet the next budget-balancing challenge, board Member Steve Marchese said.