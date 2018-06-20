St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell wants to add 50 new officers to the department over two years in a move that would bring police staffing to its highest levels in recent years, if not ever.

Axtell’s proposal to a receptive City Council was part of his annual report presented to them Wednesday morning. Axtell said he wanted to add 25 new officers each year for two years, which would be partly responsible for increasing the department’s annual budget from about $101 million to $106 million over time.

He also proposed a new program that would require all new officers to first serve six months in the department’s community engagement unit before responding to 911 calls.

“I would ask that you not consider this as hiring more cops to arrest people,” Axtell told the council. “This is all about hiring community engagement officers to serve people and to serve people for an entire career.”

Although 2019 budget talks are still in their early stages, Axtell met with no pushback on his plans.

“This council is supportive of that plan and fleshing it out and getting the dollars and cents behind it, and so I hope — we hope — to see that as part of the police department’s budget,” said Council President Amy Brendmoen.

Mayor Melvin Carter, who has championed police reform, could not be immediately reached for comment regarding Axtell’s proposals.

“The mayor’s office was aware that the chief was going to present to council this morning,” said Carter’s spokeswoman, Liz Xiong. “And the mayor is still meeting with departments regarding the 2019 budget, and at this time, cannot be reached for comment.”

The department is currently at 626 sworn officers, and if Axtell gets his way, it would top off at 676. The department is applying for a federal grant it hopes will cover the cost of 16 of the first hires.

Axtell said the new officers are needed to engage with community members and respond to a growing volume of 911 calls, which often leave residents frustrated about the lag time between the time a call is made and the time officers arrive at the scene.

But, the chief is proposing that all new hires first spend six months working in the community engagement unit. That would entail ongoing training, “learning opportunities” and attending cultural events and programs, among other responsibilities.

“The main point of those first six months is to get to know our community before policing our community,” Axtell said. “The first six months, I don’t want any of these officers responding to a 911 call.”