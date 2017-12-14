McNally Smith College of Music in downtown St. Paul will close in two weeks, administration told students and staff members in an e-mail Thursday night.

“Dear students, it is with deep regret that we are writing to you to inform you that McNally Smith College of Music must discontinue all course offerings at the end of this fall semester, 2017,” the e-mail to students read. “ ... We sincerely wish you all the best and are deeply sorry for this highly disappointing situation for all of us.”

The e-mail went on to say that the college has suffered from declining enrollment and revenue for several years. Although tuition has increased yearly, the school did not have enough financing to become a nonprofit.

An e-mail sent to staff said the college does not have enough money to make payroll on Dec. 15, according to MPR News.

Tyler Hylland, a senior, said he had plans to graduate in spring 2018, but now is unsure of what will happen next. Hylland said he wishes that the administration had told students earlier.

“McNally is so much more than a school; it is a community,” Hylland said. “It’s over. It seems like they don’t care about us.”