The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis expressed concern Thursday over the legal fees being racked up in the case — about $15 million to date.

“It bothers me so much that all these attorney fees are being run up,” U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Kressel said at a hearing Thursday, adding that legal fees are consuming funds that could be directed to survivors of archdiocese clergy sex abuse.

In an attempt to curb the spending, Kressel ordered that no expert witnesses be hired for the time being. He also ordered an expedited schedule for both parties to argue their legal objections to each other’s compensation plan, setting a June 15 status conference to review them.

“I’m trying to save money and time and get this decided,” Kressel said.

Kressel’s remarks came at what otherwise would be a routine hearing to schedule the next steps in the two-year-old case, including approving a compensation plan and insurance settlements covering the abuse.

Two victim compensation plans are before the court, one from the archdiocese and one from the committee representing 400-some victims of clergy sexual abuse. Last week, 94 percent of the survivors voted against the archdiocese’s plan.

The archdiocese plan included a victim’s compensation fund of at least $155 million — about $120 million coming from insurance payments. The plan also contains a court order to prevent victims from filing future lawsuits against the parishes and insurers involved.

The abuse victims voted in favor of a plan created by their attorneys, which would require the archdiocese to boost its contributions to the victim’s compensation fund to about $80 million. The plan also would leverage considerably larger settlements from the insurance companies covering the abuse.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in January of 2015, citing the growing clergy abuse claims made possible through the Minnesota Child Victims Act, which opened a three-year window for older abuse cases to be heard in civil court. That window closed in 2016.