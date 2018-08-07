A St. Paul man has been charged with illegally exporting box turtles to Hong Kong in deceptively labeled packages.

Rene P. Vargas, 32, was charged Monday in federal court in Minneapolis with exporting 38 of the turtles during the first two weeks of June in 2017.

Vargas completed forms for international shipment of three packages and falsely labeled them as “toys” or “components.”

Vargas is scheduled to make his first court appearance Aug. 22. His criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for drunken driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Court records do not list a defense attorney, and Vargas was not immediately available to respond to the allegations.

Box turtle, native to the United States and Mexico, are in decline due to loss of habitat and illegal trade, including export to Hong Kong and China for use in food, traditional medicine and to be kept as pets.

Although not currently threatened with extinction, they are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora treaty, implemented as part of the Endangered Species Act, to regulate global trade of fish, wildlife and plants. The United States is one of more than 180 signatory nations.

It is illegal to export wildlife without approval and inspection by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as without valid export licenses and permits.

The box turtle gets its name from its centrally hinged lower shell, which allows both front and rear portions of the lower shell to be drawn up tightly against the upper shell. This “boxes in” the turtle for protection.