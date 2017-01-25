Fire at a St. Paul duplex Wednesday morning killed one person and burned three others, authorities said.
There also "may be 2 kids still missing" in the wake of the blaze in the 1000 block of Arkwright Street, according to a tweet posted by the city's Fire Department.
"Still searching," read the tweet, which was posted about 9:45 a.m.
As of 10 a.m., the fire was out and fire personnel remained on the scene.
The duplex is located just to the northwest of Bruce F. Vento Elementary School, east of Interstate 35E and about five blocks south of Maryland Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
