Negotiators for the St. Paul Public Schools and the union representing its teachers were back in mediation Monday in hopes of averting a strike — the district’s first since 1946.

The walkout tentatively set for Tuesday would cancel classes and force parents to make alternate plans for their children.

A strike would place the district at the center of a national movement of educators organizing to fight for better pay and greater resources for students — many of whom they say are in need of mental health support.

At a morning news conference, state and national union leaders commended the St. Paul Federation of Educators for recognizing that a collective voice was needed to get children the services they need. They spoke, too, of the political momentum building across the country, prompting the question: Would they have a say in a federation decision to strike?

“The ‘Local’ is the power here,” said Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association. “We’re not pulling any strings here. They are the ones sitting at the table.”

Monday marks the sixth consecutive day of mediation, with the union reporting ‘no significant movement’ on its priorities and the district trying to stand firm on budget parameters set for all of its bargaining units.

The SPFE is pursuing mental health teams in every building — 300 more employees by the district’s count at a cost of $30 million — as well as 50 interpreters to work with students and families plus additional staff to work with special-education students.

On Sunday, Marny Xiong, the school board’s chairwoman, said in a written statement that the board agreed that students need additional support, but that they also were entrusted by taxpayers to be manage the budget. SPFE’s demands would jeopardize resources for other unions, and force cuts to programs and other needs.

“The reality is that there isn’t a secret pot of money hiding somewhere,” she wrote.

The union already has plans to mobilize community support. A Facebook group, “Rise up with Saint Paul Educators,” has been created and includes plans for a march and rally beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Global Arts Plus upper campus, 810 Palace Av., and ending at school district headquarters.

Speakers include Eskelsen Garcia and Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers — both of whom also appeared at Monday’s news conference.

District’s strike plan

If the SPFE strikes, families have several options from which to choose.

According to the district:

* Classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday, but breakfast and lunch served at some school and community locations to students age 18 and under.

* Twenty-four public schools would serve meals.

* Students in grades six-to-12 would be allowed to keep their school-issued iPads and access online academic resources.

* Varsity sport activities also would continue on a case-by-case basis, but middle school sports, junior-varsity athletics and C-squad activities would be postponed.

* Beginning on Thursday, the district would open seven sites for elementary students from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with staffing to be provided by nonstriking employees. The “Kid Space” sites would not be academic programs, but places where young students could be supervised and participate in activities. No health care staff would be present at the sites.

The district has asked that parents register children for “Kid Space” in advance, and said it could accept about 4,000 children. For more details on the district’s plans, and lists of participating school sites, go to www.spps.org.

Other doors open

The SPFE also has listed some child care options on its website — www.spfe28.org — including three St. Paul Boys and Girls Club locations that it says will waive admission fees during the strike.

The Boys and Girls Club locations also will serve breakfast and lunch meals and provide academic programs.

The Como Park Zoo and YMCA will offering child care programs, as well.

In addition, Loaves and Fishes will serve meals at various church locations in the area, the union said.

According to the city of St. Paul’s website, the parks and recreation department and public library also will offer resources to students.

Recreation centers that usually open at 2 p.m. instead will open at 1 p.m. Public libraries will maintain regular hours. Some recreation centers and libraries also will provide meals, the city said.

Katrina Pross (katrina.pross@startribune.com), a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune, contributed to this report.