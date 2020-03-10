The teachers strike is on at St. Paul Public Schools.

Educators planned to hit the picket lines beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday after a final push to settle a new two-year contract ended at 3 a.m. without a deal.

Earlier, the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) had filed notice of a potential walkout Tuesday, and in a news release, the union representing about 3,550 teachers and student support staff members said it opted to move ahead after the district’s last proposal “dramatically slashed” the number of new employees the union says are needed to address student needs.

“We wanted to settle this contract and be in school with our students,” SPFE President Nick Faber was quoted as saying. “Unfortunately, after more than nine months and marathon bargaining over the weekend, district leaders weren’t willing to move on the issues educators and parents know will help students thrive and break down racial barriers in our schools.”

Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement that he and his team did all it could to avoid a walkout, which he described as avoidable and unnecessary.

“I want to make it clear: I believe our students need and deserve additional support. That has never been in question,” he said. “However, we must prioritize our spending because we have limited resources. We need to place new investments where they are needed most. This is what SPPS proposed as a responsible way to increase student support and remain accountable.”

Last Wednesday, the two sides set out on what would be six consecutive days of mediation. By then, Gothard had moved slightly from what had been a hard budget parameter of $9.6 million in new money over two years for a new SPFE contract by offering an additional $1.2 million in student mental health supports districtwide.

He has said that the state’s second-largest district already has 500 positions dedicated to student health and social-emotional well-being, and that a SPFE proposal calling for mental health teams in every building would require an additional 300 hires at a cost of $30 million a year. In addition, the union was seeking 50 new multilingual interpreters to work with students and families.

The two sides also differed on teacher pay, with the district entering the weekend offering increases of 1.5 % and 2 % over two years, and the SPFE seeking 3.4% and 2% hikes.

St. Paul teachers currently are paid $75,199 a year — second highest in the state.

With the walkout, St. Paul now is the latest entrant in a national #RedforEd movement that Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, likened on Monday to a wave across the country.

“To this very day,” she said at a news conference outside Washington Technology Magnet School on St. Paul’s North End, “we’ve had thousands and thousands and thousands of educators saying ‘enough is enough.’ ”

At the state level, Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, also is making the case against what she describes as the underfunding of public schools. Next year, Specht said, teachers will be prepared to leave their classrooms and walk to the State Capitol to be heard on the need for more money.