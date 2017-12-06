A group of residents that fervently lobbied, and ultimately failed, to stop St. Paul leaders from approving a plan for the former Ford Plant site this fall recently took a new approach to prevent the city’s vision from becoming a reality.

But Wednesday they once again hit a City Council roadblock.

The group, called Neighbors for a Livable St. Paul, wanted to put a referendum on the 2018 election ballot giving voters the chance to repeal the Ford site zoning plan, which provides a framework for development at the 122-acre property. They said the plan would lead to traffic congestion, a lack of green space and development too dense to fit the character of the surrounding Highland Park neighborhood.

The City Council quashed that effort Wednesday. The city attorney’s office determined state law gives St. Paul municipal planning power that would pre-empt a referendum, and the council voted not to submit the question to be on the next ballot.

“It’s our duty as the council to follow the law,” Council Member Chris Tolbert said, and not put it on the ballot.

Council Member Jane Prince noted the zoning plan was the start of the Ford site redevelopment process and community members will be able to give more input later.

The group first ran into trouble when they took their referendum petition to Ramsey County Elections Manager Joe Mansky on Nov. 20. To get a question on the ballot, the city’s charter requires 8 percent of the total number of voters who turned out in the last election to sign the referendum petition.

The Ford site plan opponents were using 2013 voter turnout as their guideline. But by the time they handed the petitions to Mansky, this year’s Nov. 7 election — where far more people turned out — had taken place. Mansky said they didn’t meet the new threshold of 4,932 signatures.

“Clearly, we disagree with their interpretation of what the situation is,” Neighbors for a Livable St. Paul member Charles Hathaway said Wednesday. “From our perspective, this is just one more instance where the city, and the City Council, are dead set on their plan and are refusing to accept the community perspective on it.”

The group recently wrote a letter to the city saying they will take the issue to the “highest level if necessary to obtain justice.” They have previously threatened to take legal action against St. Paul over the planning process, and hired an attorney before the zoning plan vote.

“We are not going away,” Hathaway said. “The passion, the opposition to this remains. It’s a citywide issue and we’ll continue to make sure that’s understood.”