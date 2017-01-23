A St. Paul police officer was charged Monday with punching a handcuffed 14-year-old girl during a December arrest.

Officer Michael P. Soucheray II, 38, of Woodbury, was place on paid administrative leave after he was charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in Ramsey County District Court. He was charged via summons, meaning he will be allowed to appear in court for an arraignment on March 16 in lieu of being arrested. He is currently on paid administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation remains open and active, Chief Todd Axtell confirmed in a statement, adding that he could not add more because of state employment laws.

"As the department has demonstrated time and time again, when incidents occur that do not meet those standards, swift and decisive action is taken to hold ourselves accountable." Axtell said in a statement.

The incident occurred at 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 1. Soucheray was removed from patrol duties in the Eastern District following the incident.

According to the complaint: Police were called to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. for a possibly suicidal teenage girl. Soucheray tried to speak with the girl, who was in the vestibule, but she refused.

Soucheray and his partner, officer Chris Rhoades, went into the facility and spoke with an employee. The girl didn't want to go to the hospital and became agitated and refused to go in an ambulance.

Soucheray told the girl the officers would take her to the hospital. The officers handcuffed the girl and escorted her to their squad. She refused to get in.

"[The girl] was screaming and crying throughout this process," the complaint said.

The girl went limp, and Soucheray grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into the squad, according to the complaint. He sat her up.

The girl stood up at one point and spit in Soucheray's face.

"The defendant then struck [the girl] two times in the face with a closed fist causing her pain," the complaint said. "The defendant also grabbed [her] by the jaw and/or face/neck area. The defendant called [her] a [expletive] [expletive]."

Soucheray's attorney, Peter Wold, said the officer used reasonable force, and the charge is based on "a self-defense reaction to a screaming, threatening subject immediately after she had committed a felony assault on Officer Soucheray by intentionally spitting her saliva into his face."

" Officer Soucheray pushed her away by striking her with such little force that not even a mark appeared on her in the booking photo of her taken within an hour of the incident." Wold said. "...Officer Soucheray regrets the attention this political reaction may bring to his fellow officers at the St Paul Police Department and does assure them that he will defend himself vigorously against this unfortunate action.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said the department referred investigation of the incident to the Dakota County sheriff's office on Dec. 2.

"State law does not allow me to discuss the details of his situation," Linders said. "In this case, the department wanted to be very deliberate about the actions taken in response. There's a process that needs to play out, and we're letting that process move forward."

Rhoades was not charged in the incident and remains on patrol.

Soucheray was hired by the department in late 2007. His personnel record shows three prior incidents between 2011 and 2016 of sustained discipline for improper procedures. The details of those incidents were not immediately available.

Dave Titus, president of the St. Paul Police Federation, said Soucheray is "an outstanding officer with a very good reputation." "We're very disappointed with the decision to proceed with charges," he said.

