St. Paul's newly appointed city attorney on Friday filed suit against state Rep. John Lesch, claiming that he has defamed her to Mayor Melvin Carter and has engaged in an on-going attempt to smear her professional reputation.

In an unsually public altercation for two high ranking government officials, the lawsuit filed in Ramsey County District Court by City Attorney Lyndsey Olson alleges that Lesch, a DFL representative from St. Paul, began a campaign to attack Olson's credentials and depose her from the job soon after Carter announced in December that he was appointing her to the job.

According to the lawsuit, the campaign has continued, with Lesch making statements to Olson's colleagues, city employees, and other elected and appointed officials suggesting she has engaged in misconduct and that he is secretly trying to "take her out."

According to the lawsuit, Lesch, who worked in the St. Paul City Attorney's office for about 15 years, previously applied for the job Olson now has.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Lesch said his inquiry into the selection process was out of a concern about transparency and suggested the lawsuit was a "frivolous use of the law to fight a political battle."

"If Ms. Olson was the victim of gender discrimination I would be fully supportive of her seeking justice. My inquiry of Mayor Melvin Carter had nothing to do with her gender, it had everything to do with transparency in government."

According to the lawsuit, Lesch's letter to Carter questioned the selection process and cast doubt on Olson's work history with "several false and defamatory statements and innuendos" about Olson's previous experience" as an attorney for the Minnesota National Guard.

Lesch, 45, is a former member of the Minnesota National Guard. In addition to her defamation claim, Olson, 41, who is a lieutenant colonel in the Minnesota Army National Guard, alleged in the suit that she experienced repeated sexual harassment and gender discrimination while in the Guard, including a superior officer's "repeated and unwelcome sexual advances."

Olson is the first woman to serve as the general counsel and deputy staff judge advocate for the Minnesota National Guard, according to the lawsuit.

"In an environment that has historically been, and remains male-dominated, Ms. Olson rose through the ranks of the Minnesota National Guard due to her outstanding performance and service," the lawsuit stated. " ... Despite, or indeed because of, Ms. Olson's outstanding military service and awards, her military experience also subjected her to harassment and gender discrimination."

The suit alleges that "little was done" to address a superior officer's unwelcome sexual advances and instead, Olson "quickly became the target of repeated gender discrimination and retaliation" that escalated over time by a small group of men in the Guard.

The lawsuit also alleges a "male only" group secretly schemed to plan her removal from her job with the Guard.

While Lesch and Olson never worked together directly while in the Guard, the lawsuit said they knew many of the same people.

Lesch's letter to Carter accused her of being "a prosecutor who would sacrifice justice in pursuit of a political win — even going so far as to commit misconduct to do so," according to the lawsuit.

"This case highlights issues of ongoing gender discrimination that permeate our society and disrupt the progress and promotion of women to professional leadership positions," Olson's attorney Lisa Lamm Bachman wrote in court documents. "Left unchecked, such gender discrimination will only worsen and take on insidious covert forms of gender discrimination in addition to the most blatant forms of sexual harassment highlighted in media reports."