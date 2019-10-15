Photo by Renee Jones Schneider

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is on the hunt for an estimated 190,000 square feet of office space in the Twin Cities.

DEED, which is currently housed in the First National Bank building in downtown St. Paul, recently released a request for proposals for office space for its 600 employees. In the request, the department said it is looking for contiguous space that provides windows and natural light within a 10-mile radius of the State Capitol in St. Paul. That radius would include downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as numerous suburbs though it’s possible DEED could also renew its lease at First National Bank.

“It is the intent of the State of Minnesota (“State”) to enter into a lease for space in an existing or newly constructed building that will best serve the Department of Employment and Economic Development,” according to documents.

In the request, the department said it would prefer a space where it could expand as much as 70,000 square feet. It would also prefer parking nearby.

Proposals are due Nov. 22, with DEED wanting to occupy a space no later than March of 2021.