Michael Hoeppner, the Catholic bishop of Minnesota’s Crookston Diocese, is being investigated for interfering with a clergy abuse investigation. He is the first sitting U.S. bishop to be investigated under new Vatican protocols for reviewing and disciplining bishops in clergy abuse cases.

The investigation will be overseen by St. Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda, using rules approved earlier this year by Pope Francis. Previously there were not protocols in place for internal investigations of bishops, only for priests.

Hoeppner has been accused of pressuring an abuse survivor to recant his statement that he was abused by a Crookston priest.

“I have been authorized by the [U.S.] Congregation for Bishops to commence an investigation into allegations that the Most Reverend Michael Hoeppner … carried out acts or omissions intended to interfere with or avoid civil or canonical investigations of clerical sexual misconduct,” Hebda said in a statement.

“Law enforcement has been notified of the allegations,” he said.

The Crookston Diocese has not responded to the actions.

Hoeppner has been accused of urging an abuse survivor, Ron Vasek, to withdraw his allegation that he was sexually abused as a boy by a priest in 1971. Vasek withdrew the allegation in 2015, signing a letter saying it didn’t happen.

Vasek later reported to Catholic News Agency that he was coerced into signing it.

Hoeppner has denied any interference.

The archdiocese’s role, and Hebda’s role, as an investigator of possible bishop misconduct is something completely new. Hebda said he will work with the archdiocese’s Office of Ministerial Standards and Safe Environment on the case.

“I have appointed qualified lay persons to assist me in carrying out this investigation, to provide an independent review of its contents, and assist in its examination and analysis,” Hebda said.

Hebda said there is a time limit for the investigation, but did not provide details. When complete, it will be forwarded to the Apostolic Nuncio, the Vatican’s representative in Washington, and to the Congregation for Bishops in Rome, which will determine any subsequent action.