Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner threatened to retaliate against a man who told him that a former top official in a Catholic diocese had sexually molested him as a child, according to a lawsuit filed in a Minnesota district court.

It marks the first time in the nation that an individual U.S. bishop has been directly accused in a clergy abuse lawsuit, said attorney Jeff Anderson, who is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The lawsuit also claims that the bishop failed to release the sex abuse allegation against the Rev. Roger Grundhaus as required by a 2015 court order.

“The coercion and concealment in real-time demonstrates the crisis continues, ” said Anderson. “This is another Catholic bishop who made a conscious choice to conceal a crime and then commit coercion to keep a secret.”

More than 500 claims of sex abuse by Minnesota clergy have been made in the past four years, most through a three-year law that allowed older civil cases to be filed. Catholic leaders across the state have stated that the abuse scandal is in the past, and that reforms have been made.

The lawsuit, however, claims that a man who was considering becoming a church deacon in 1971 reported to his bishop that he was sexually abused as a child by Grundhaus. The bishop told him not to tell anyone else, the lawsuit says, and threatened retaliation against the man and a family member if he disclosed it.

The bishop threatened to harm the man’s “vocation” and his son’s career as a priest in the Crookston Diocese, coercing the victim into signing a document stating that the sexual abuse never happened, the lawsuit says.

At the news conference, the abuse victim and a priest from the diocese will speak publicly for the first time about the incident. The Diocese of Crookston has not yet issued a response.