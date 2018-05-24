St. Michael-Albertville junior Trey Fessler fired a state-record tying 9-under 63 during a Mississippi 8 Conference meet Wednesday at Riverwood National Golf Course in Otsego. It also was a course record.

The Knights wound up with a winning score of 5-under 283 as a team, breaking the conference and school record.

A week ago, Waconia junior Connor Glynn shot a 9-under-par 63 during a Wright County Conference event at Oakdale Golf Course in Buffalo Lake.

Blaine junior Caleb VanArragon set the record a year ago with a 9-under-par 63 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

• Senior Felix Corwin of the Gophers defeated Aziz Kijametovic of Old Dominion 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the NCAA men's singles tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, N.C.

• The Gophers men's gymnastics team announced the signing of four players for next season: Tyler Davis of Liberty (Mo.) High School; Sergio Fernandez, originally of Sao Paulo, Brazil; Jacob Sawyer, Mountain Vista (Colo.) High School, and Matthew Sullivan of West Aurora (Ill.) High School.

staff and wire reports