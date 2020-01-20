The less-than-weeklong strike by snowplow drivers in St. Louis County is on the verge of ending with a settlement, a union official said early Monday.

An agreement has been reached between the leadership of Teamsters Local 320, whose members went on strike Wednesday, and the county that will be put before the drivers at a ratification meeting Monday afternoon, said chief union negotiator Erik Skoog.

“After 15 hours of mediation, we reached an agreement that both parties can be proud of!” Skoog said in a post on his Facebook page. “Congrats Teamsters, and see you at 4:00 at the ratification meeting!”

A county spokeswoman declined to comment on Skoog’s declaration.

The local represents more than 160 public works employees who are responsible for about 3,300 miles of roads in Minnesota’s geographically largest county.

As the drivers walked picket lines Friday and Saturday, the county turned to supervisors and licensed drivers to plow roads during a storm that blanketed the region with nearly 10 inches of snow.

Members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in December as contract talks fell apart. The county gave its final offer after a daylong mediated bargaining session on Friday; on Saturday members rejected the offer.

One of the largest remaining issues is how much sick leave can be accrued and paid out.