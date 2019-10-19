Last week, St. John’s quarterback Jackson Erdmann said his team had “a little bit of swagger’’ entering Saturday’s rivalry game against St. Thomas. The fourth-ranked Johnnies came out of the game the same way, as Erdmann led them to a 38-20 victory at Allianz Field.

Erdmann, the 2018 Division III player of the year, completed 32 of 47 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Johnnies (6-0, 5-0 MIAC) scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 19-14 lead. The No. 11 Tommies (4-2, 3-1) briefly regained the lead on Josh Parks’ 67-yard run with 12 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Johnnies got it back three minutes later on Kai Barber’s 29-yard touchdown run.

The victory was the Johnnies’ 22nd in a row in the regular season and their 19th consecutive in MIAC play. Their last league loss came to the Tommies in the rivalry game two years ago at Target Field.

Attendance was announced at 19,508.

St. Thomas dashed to a 14-0 lead in the game’s first 13 minutes. Tommy Dolan threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Grant Slavik with 6:41 left in the first quarter, and on their next drive, Parks plowed through the Johnnies’ defense for a 32-yard score.

The Johnnies found their footing after that. They pulled within 14-13 at halftime, on a 29-yard pass from Erdmann to Kenneth Udoibok and a 1-yard run by Henry Trost. Erdmann threw to Tyler Johnson for a 2-yard touchdown to open the second half.

St. Thomas regained a 20-19 lead on a magnificent 67-yard sprint by Parks, who tiptoed down the right sideline, twisted away from multiple defenders and cut back to the middle of the field to score. But the Johnnies responded immediately, as Barber’s touchdown with 9:11 left in the quarter gave St. John’s a 25-20 lead.

Barber scored again with 6:47 remaining in the game, and Erdmann threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hodge to complete the scoring.

A morning rain gave way to sunshine just as fans were making their way to Allianz Field. As the temperature rose into the 60s, hundreds of them stayed outside the stadium for a pregame fan fest with food trucks and beer. Inside, the two end zones were segregated—one purple, one red--and many St. Thomas boosters wore purple soccer scarves in a nod to the venue.

A stadium designed to hold in noise generated plenty of it: first from the Tommies, then from the Johnnies. After the Tommies ended the game’s opening drive with a punt, St. Thomas linebacker Tommy Fuller intercepted Erdmann on the Johnnies’ third play of the game. That ended Erdmann’s string of 105 passes without an interception.

The Tommies started on the Johnnies’ 39-yard line and required six plays to score, as Slavik slipped two tackles after the catch to get into the end zone.

The St. Thomas defense forced a three-and-out, giving the offense the ball on the Johnnies’ 46. Parks ended the drive by finding a couple of big holes his blockers opened for him, weaving through the defense for a 32-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead.

St. John’s answered with its first score, a 29-yard pass from Erdmann to Udoibok with one second remaining in the first quarter.

After St. Thomas missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt, the Johnnies cut the margin to one. Erdmann—who threw for 228 yards in the first half—led a drive that ended with Trost’s touchdown. The kick was blocked, leaving the Johnnies trailing 14-13.

St. John’s took its first lead on the opening drive of the second half. Erdmann passed for 75 yards, finishing off the drive with a 2-yard toss to a wide-open Johnson. Erdmann passed for a two-point conversion, but it was called back because of a penalty; St. John’s then tried a kick and missed, leaving it with a 19-14 lead.

Parks’ phenomenal run restored the Tommies’ lead, which stood at 20-19 after a missed two-point try. St. John’s took it right back when Barber chugged into the end zone from 29 yards out, eluding two Tommies tacklers, with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter. Another two-point try failed, giving St. John’s a 25-20 lead.