The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota recently received its largest gift in its nearly half-century history.
The $5 million gift from Stearns Bank former CEO Norm Skalicky’s foundation will help launch a new endowment to pay for staff wages, training and new technology. It is an unusually high amount for a human services organization to receive, especially for a campaign that doesn’t pay for more high-profile projects such as new buildings or programs. The donation is contingent on the St. Cloud nonprofit raising a matching $2.5 million.
“It’s an incredible gift and will positively impact the Boys and Girls Clubs for generations to come,” spokeswoman Aimee Minnerath said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is the second largest affiliate of the national organization in Minnesota, after the Twin Cities. It serves about 6,500 kindergarten through 12th-grade students a year at three clubs and 15 child care programs called Kidstop, providing after-school tutoring and snacks — responding to a growing need. With low unemployment, more parents are working, leaving a growing need for safe places for kids to go after school, said Deb Nebosis, the director of development.
The $5 million from Skalicky’s foundation will launch the “Great Futures Endowment Campaign.” So far, the Boys & Girls Clubs has raised $1.6 million of the $2.5 million it has to raise in matching funds and hopes to raise the rest by the end of this year.
The endowment will result in about $250,000 a year to the nonprofit, which officials said will pay for keeping wages competitive for the 250 full- and part-time staff, professional development and new technology such as tablet computers.
“It’s such a good cause,” said Skalicky, who has owned Stearns Bank since 1964. “When you go there and sit with the kids … it’s pretty hard to deny it’s a good place to give.”
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.