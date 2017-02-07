A St. Cloud mental health treatment center for children and teens has been sanctioned by state regulators for routinely failing to prevent young patients from persistent “head-banging” and other actions that seriously endangered their health and safety.

Because of the “nature, chronicity and severity” of the violations, the Minnesota Department of Human Services placed the St. Cloud Children’s Home’s license on conditional status for three years.

The home, a 60-bed residential treatment center operated by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, was sanctioned overall for violating 33 state rules governing the health and safety of vulnerable young patients.

The head-banging was so persistent and severe that at least three children suffered multiple concussions and head trauma, investigators said. Another patient was allowed to access the facility’s roof multiple times, according to a licensing order issued last week.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In addition to these violations, children at the home were frequently subjected to an unusual form of punishment known as “freeze” that was not therapeutic or approved by a mental health professional. During “freeze,” children who were noncompliant or aggressive were forced to sit in an assigned area for at least 24 hours, even after they had calmed down. They would eat their meals at the “freeze spot” and only return to their rooms at night. One child spent 35 days in “freeze” over a four-month period, investigators found.

State regulators also said the St. Cloud facility failed to report alleged or suspected maltreatment when two patients reported being touched inappropriately on multiple occasions by other patients. The home also failed to administer a patient’s prescribed antidepressant drug for three days last September because the medication had “run out.”

